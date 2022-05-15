Parkersburg native wins Marion County Teacher of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charlotte Romberger, who was born and raised in Parkersburg has won the Marion County Teacher of the year.

The award goes to a Marion county teacher that goes above and beyond for the students they teach.

The teacher of the year was recognized for the extra mile she goes day in and day out in the classroom.

“I just want to thank the kids, because without them I wouldn’t have won this award because they inspire me to do my best everyday,” said Romberger.

Romberger emotionally says she is still shocked but most of all she feels gratitude and thankfulness to be teaching in the county she does.

“It feels pretty good. I’m not used to getting all of this attention. I am just thankful for it really. I’m just grateful and I guess we’ll see what happens next,” Romberger said.

She hopes to compete for the state and national Teacher of the Year award.

