Philip Barbour’s tight knit boy’s soccer seniors to continue playing at the next level

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Philip Barbour boy’s soccer players have signed to continue playing at the next level after leaving their own legacy on the Colts’ program.

Ethan Gregory is heading to Messiah University, while Grant Dadisman and Trenton Whited will be suiting up with Potomac State. The seniors were apart of the most winningest soccer class in PB history, leaving them forever bonded in the legacy they have left in the Colts’ uniform

While they won’t be roommates, Whited is excited to still have Dadisman right next door in college, after what they have built at Philip Barbour, “It’s a really big honor and I’m just glad I can do it with a lot of my friends an people I’ve grown up with and played soccer with my whole life, its a really nice honor its always been a dream of mine to play soccer at the next level, and move on and to be able to do it with one of my best friends, just makes it all the much cooler,” said Whited. “I’m glad of the mark that we’ve put at Philip Barbour and I hope our soccer program can continue to get better and better every year, this legacy will be here forever,” stated Dadisman.

Gregory might be heading to PA, but he will always remember these years with his teammates, “It’s most definitely awesome to play here at Philip Barbour high school, especially all the previous teammates that I’ve had, it’s just awesome to finish with those group of guys.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.