RCB posts last inning effort to claim the Class AA Region II, Section 1 title

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB and Lincoln hit the field to battle for the Class AA Region II, Section title.

Lincoln was able to grab two early runs in the top fo the first, but from the bottom of the first through the bottom of the fourth, defense was the name of the game.

The Cougars continued the lead with another run in the top of the fifth, which the Eagles quickly matched with three runs in the bottom of the inning to tie it up 3-3.

The two teams battled it out in the seventh, Lincoln tallying two in the top, and RCB bringing in a three run effort to secure a 6-5 victory, crowning them sectional champions.

Nick Geroge totaled three RBIs, while Nate Junkins and Brayden Thomason both collected multiple runs for the Flying Eagles.

Lincoln’s Coby Gorby went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Cougars in hits.

Photo is courtesy of @TheByrdCage1 on twitter.

