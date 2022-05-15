A year of success in Philip Barbour athletics ends in a handful of college signings

PHILIPPI, .Va (WDTV) - It was a big day, and it’s been a big year for Philip Barbour athletics. After a year that produced the most winningest class for boy’s soccer in Colts’ history, volleyball state champions, girl’s soccer state runner-ups, several athletes heading to the state track meet and the girl’s basketball team qualifying for states for the first time ever, 10 athletes across those teams have signed to continue their academics and athletics at the next level.

Alyssa Hill is heading to West Virginia State for volleyball, Hill cherishes her PB memories as the Class AA State Volleyball champion, and playing at the next level is a chance for even greater opportunities.

Moving just around the corner is Desiree Knotts. The three-time state qualifier signed to continue both her cheer and track & field careers at Alderson Broaddus. Knotts will be sprinting for the Battlers, which isn’t surprising, considering she is part of the PB girl’s crew that holds the 4x1 school record.

Graylin Floyd is off to play soccer at Glenville State, the college where she felt right at home.

Lydia Phillips will suit up with West Virginia Wesleyan track & field. The two-time and reigning 300m hurdles regional champ and three-time state qualifier will continue doing the event she loves the most in college: hurdles.

Cadie Kittle will also be continuing her track & field career with the Bobcats, primarily throwing discus. Kittle has excelled throwing for the Colts, claiming the Regional title in discus in 2021, and now being a two-time state qualifier.

The University of Charleston will be welcoming Audrey Williams to their soccer team this fall. Williams was a captain for the Colts this year, her leadership being a stand-out quality on the team.

Sara Simon is will be continuing both softball and golf at West Liberty. Simon might hold the title for the most state championships in one year from a single athlete, having already attended for soccer, basketball, golf and currently in the hunt for a fourth in softball.

