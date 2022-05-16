2 West Virginia students named Presidential Scholars

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Two students from rival West Virginia high schools have been named Presidential Scholars, the U.S. Department of Education said.

Alice Guo of Morgantown High School and Luke Watson of University High in Morgantown are two of 161 U.S. high school seniors chosen for the honor, the department said Thursday. They will be recognized during an online program this summer.

Students are selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars “based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership,” the department said in a news release.

“Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.

