Advertisement

Babies over 6 months can have whole cow’s milk if formula is not available, experts say

The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as...
The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as long as the child doesn’t need a specialty formula for allergies or other health needs.(Onfokus/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Babies over six months of age can have whole cow’s milk, according to a new recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

The new guidance comes amid the infant formula shortage in the United States.

The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as long as the child doesn’t need a specialty formula for allergies or other health needs.

However, the AAP says cow’s milk isn’t ideal, but it is better than diluting formula or trying to make it at home.

If you must feed your baby cow’s milk, it should be limited to 24 ounces per day, the AAP says.

In addition, toddler formula can be substituted for regular infant formula for babies who are close to a year of age.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Richardson
Man accused of beating, threatening Marion County woman
Bridgeport Police
Police investigating “potential threat” at Bridgeport Middle School
SUV runs in to school bus in Dailey
One injured after SUV, school bus collide in Randolph County
Sebastian Brugnoli
Clarksburg man accused of allowing 12-year-old drive vehicle
Carrie Underwood The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Carrie Underwood announces tour date in West Virginia

Latest News

The "Bean" sculpture at Millennium Park in Chicago is shown cordoned off after Saturday's...
Chicago curfew tightened after killing near ‘Bean’ sculpture
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months
$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
‘I’m shaking’: Man wins first $2 million prize on $20 ticket from new scratch-off game
A Florida man with limited mobility died after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair and into...
Man drowns after falling out of wheelchair, into pool in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during her first press briefing as press...
New press secretary hails barrier breakers who paved way