Barbour County man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge

Jon Travis Yost
Jon Travis Yost(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man will spend up to 50 years behind bars after officials said he pleaded guilty to a child porn charge.

Jon Travis Yost, 28 of Philippi, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of “Transportation of Child Pornography – Previous conviction,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Yost, who was previously convicted of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault in Barbour County, pleaded guilty to sending child pornography in March 2020 in Barbour County, according to Ihlenfeld.

Yost faces at least 25 and up to 50 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The FBI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

