Bridgeport City Pool set to open with new 54-foot-long mural

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City Pool in Bridgeport will be looking a lot different this year.

The 54-foot-long mural was painted on a concrete wall by Leah Seaman, of Buckhannon.

Seaman said it took her a week to paint the mural with help from Harrison County art students.

Seaman recently opened her own business.

Other pools across the area in Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Fairmont and Weston have an opening day for the public pools set as May 28th, the Saturday before Memorial Day.

