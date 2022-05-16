Advertisement

Carrie Underwood announces tour date in West Virginia

Carrie Underwood The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Carrie Underwood The Denim & Rhinestones Tour(Carrie Underwood Photo by Randee St. Nicholas. Jimmie Allen Photo by Chris Beyrooty)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Country music star Carrie Underwood is coming to Charleston.

“The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will play in 43 cities across the U.S. this fall and next spring.

The tour kicks off on October 15, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina and concludes in Seattle on March 17, 2023.

Underwood is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Valentines Day, February 14, 2023.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

You can find more on her tour dates by clicking here.

