Christopher Alan Spencer, 35, of Rivesville, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, due to a motor vehicle accident. He was born on January 23, 1987, in Morgantown; the son of Sam Prunty and Patricia Spencer of Fairmont. Christopher worked for King Tire as a tire technician. He loved to ride motorcycles. In addition to his parents, Christopher is survived by his life companion Rebecca Schaff of Grant Town; his son, Kaleb Michael Spencer; his daughter, Kristina Jean Spencer; his stepdaughter, Katlyn Dowell; his brother, Brandon Spencer and his companion, Nicole Freeman of Fairmont; several aunts and uncles; his cousins, Tonya Carp, Hailey Carp, Tony Carp, and Trevor Carp; his long-life furry friends, Biff, and Butter. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to help offset the funeral expenses. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Matt Holbert, officiating. Interment will follow at Jack Vincent Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.