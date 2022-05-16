Advertisement

Clarksburg man accused of allowing 12-year-old drive vehicle

Sebastian Brugnoli
Sebastian Brugnoli(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was arrested on Saturday after officers said he allowed a 12-year-old drive a car while in his care.

Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver complaint in Clarksburg on Saturday and spoke to a woman who said she saw “two juveniles driving a white Chevy,” in a parking lot and down a hill, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say officers found the vehicle in the Rose Bud Plaza parking lot and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a 12-year-old juvenile and Sebastian Brugnoli, 31, of Clarksburg. Officers said the juvenile was in the driver’s seat, and Brugnoli was in the passenger seat.

The juvenile admitted to officers to driving down the hill and into the parking lot, according to officers, while in the care of Brugnoli.

Brugnoli has been charged with gross child neglect. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

