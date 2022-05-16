Election Canvass takes place at Harrison County Courthouse

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Election canvassing took place this morning at the Harrison County Courthouse.

The unofficial results from last Tuesday’s election will soon be official.

Poll workers hand-counted votes at the Harrison County Courthouse, as part of state-wide canvassing.

Harrison County Clerk John Spires says some may not trust a machine to count votes.

This gives voters an accurate count of the votes.

“The results we got on election night make sure the mesh well with our headcount. That’s what we are doing today. To make sure we don’t find any discrepancies,” Spires said.

Four people work on the canvassing team with two reading the names of the votes while the other two record the votes.

As of now the Harrison County Clerk’s Office hasn’t found any discrepancies.

“We haven’t found any, fortunately. This is where it would be uncovered if you did find any discrepancies. So, let’s say on election night you saw somebody get 10 votes well when you hand-count you also want to count 10. If for some reason you come up with something different part of this process is to find out why that is, but we haven’t found any discrepancies,” Spires said.

Spires says this is a good way for the community to know the machines are accurate.

He says the results you saw on election night will be the same as the election canvass.

“I don’t we have already done an initial report in there and nothing has changed. Things that were close let’s say 12 to 15 votes they kind of stayed that way. Nothing got closer. Most things that were close got further apart so nothing has changed.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.