Fairmont State University hosts statewide high school robot championship

By John Blashke
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Fairmont State held a competition for high school students and their robots.

For the first time, FSU is hosting the robotics championship for the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.

Dozens of schools designed robots to pick up rings and place them in a bucket and move them to a balance beam.

Tristan Rucker and Jaden Thompson of Riverside High School say they’ve been building robots for years with their friend.

“Our friend has been in robotics since middle school and he finally convinced us to do it freshman year and I’ve just loved it and kept on doing it,” said Rucker. “We started with a small one and every year we’ve gotten better our robots have been getting bigger and bigger.”

Robots were awarded prizes for build, creativity, design, and programming.

On top of all that, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson was the keynote speaker.

