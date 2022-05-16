Advertisement

Founder of Go Mart dies

(WDBJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASSAWAY, W.Va (WDTV) - The founder of Go Mart, John Heater, passed away on Friday at his home in Gassaway at the age of 89.

In an obituary posted by the Charleston Gazette-Mail, he was born August 17, 1932 in Gassaway to the late Fred Baxter and Evelyn Fridley Heater.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Betty Dobbins Heater, his brothers, Fred “Baxter” Heater, William “Bill” Heater, and James “Jim” Heater, as well as his niece, Melissa Beth “Misi” Heater.

After graduation from Gassaway High School, John spent two years at the Virginia Military Institute and then transferred to West Virginia University to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He then went to serve his country in the United States Air Force, completing bootcamp, and then pilot school, reaching the rank of Captain. He was given an honorable discharge when his father’s health was failing and he came home to take charge of the family business, Heater Oil Company, with his brothers Jim and Bill.

John was not only an entrepreneur, but a visionary, and had a plan to build the business. In time, Heater Oil became Go Mart, Incorporated, of which he took position as President and CEO. He used local contractors to build these convenience stores which currently employ family, friends, and others in West Virginia, Virginia, and Ohio. John loved his work and was generous and giving.

He had a quirky, peculiar sense of humor, and it was greatly enjoyed by his family. He was a loving and beloved husband, father, and grandfather. John adored his wife, Betty, and spoke about her often in the years after her earthly departure. He is survived by his children, Laurie, David, and Sam; grandchildren, Patrick, Carrie, Leah, Jacob, Rose Anne, Noah, Grayson, Tatum, and Christian. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Zelma Murphy Heater and Ann Hickman Heater, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 18, at Gassaway United Methodist Church.

His visitation will be 11-1, with the service starting at 1.

Entombment with Military Rites will be in the Sugar Creek Mausoleum, Gassaway.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Gassaway United Methodist Church, 710 Braxton Street, Gassaway, WV 26624.

The family wants to give a deeply heartfelt thanks to his long-time caregivers, Patrick O’Malley, Ann Gum and Marie Petty Lockard, and to WV Caring for their compassionate hospice care.

Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Police
Police investigating “potential threat” at Bridgeport Middle School
SUV runs in to school bus in Dailey
One injured after SUV, school bus collide in Randolph County
Sunday was the opening day for the Bridgeport farmers market.
Bridgeport Farmers Market Opening Day
Branden Richardson
Man accused of beating, threatening Marion County woman
Several PB athletes sign to continue their athletic careers at the next level
A year of success in Philip Barbour athletics ends in a handful of college signings

Latest News

House with keys in front door
Millions announced for West Virginia Housing programs
Consumers report being contacted via social media from scammers who claim to be friends, family...
W.Va. AG warns of social media scam
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Election canvassing took place this morning at the Harrison County Courthouse.
Election Canvass takes place at Harrison County Courthouse
Anthony Fisher
Teen accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle in Upshur County