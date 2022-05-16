Founder of Go Mart dies

GASSAWAY, W.Va (WDTV) - The founder of Go Mart, John Heater, passed away on Friday at his home in Gassaway at the age of 89.

In an obituary posted by the Charleston Gazette-Mail, he was born August 17, 1932 in Gassaway to the late Fred Baxter and Evelyn Fridley Heater.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Betty Dobbins Heater, his brothers, Fred “Baxter” Heater, William “Bill” Heater, and James “Jim” Heater, as well as his niece, Melissa Beth “Misi” Heater.

After graduation from Gassaway High School, John spent two years at the Virginia Military Institute and then transferred to West Virginia University to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He then went to serve his country in the United States Air Force, completing bootcamp, and then pilot school, reaching the rank of Captain. He was given an honorable discharge when his father’s health was failing and he came home to take charge of the family business, Heater Oil Company, with his brothers Jim and Bill.

John was not only an entrepreneur, but a visionary, and had a plan to build the business. In time, Heater Oil became Go Mart, Incorporated, of which he took position as President and CEO. He used local contractors to build these convenience stores which currently employ family, friends, and others in West Virginia, Virginia, and Ohio. John loved his work and was generous and giving.

He had a quirky, peculiar sense of humor, and it was greatly enjoyed by his family. He was a loving and beloved husband, father, and grandfather. John adored his wife, Betty, and spoke about her often in the years after her earthly departure. He is survived by his children, Laurie, David, and Sam; grandchildren, Patrick, Carrie, Leah, Jacob, Rose Anne, Noah, Grayson, Tatum, and Christian. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Zelma Murphy Heater and Ann Hickman Heater, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 18, at Gassaway United Methodist Church.

His visitation will be 11-1, with the service starting at 1.

Entombment with Military Rites will be in the Sugar Creek Mausoleum, Gassaway.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Gassaway United Methodist Church, 710 Braxton Street, Gassaway, WV 26624.

The family wants to give a deeply heartfelt thanks to his long-time caregivers, Patrick O’Malley, Ann Gum and Marie Petty Lockard, and to WV Caring for their compassionate hospice care.

Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

