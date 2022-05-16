Advertisement

Good Samaritan who stopped to help crash victims killed by motorcycle, police say

Two people were killed and two others were critically injured after a crash on eastbound Kellogg early Saturday morning.
Two people were killed and two others were critically injured after a crash on eastbound Kellogg early Saturday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A 19-year-old woman who was killed after being struck by a motorcycle died while helping others, police said.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the woman pulled over to render aid to victims of a car crash when she was then struck by a motorcycle.

Police said the back-to-back crashes happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The initial 911 call reported that an SUV had rolled over with two people inside.

Police said that the 19-year-old woman was a witness to the crash and pulled over to help. That’s when a motorcycle carrying two people struck the woman, who later died at the hospital.

Police also pronounced the driver of the motorcycle, 38-year-old Justin Cunningham, dead on the scene. The passenger on the motorcycle, a 44-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV, a 48-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the SUV, a 28-year-old man, was uninjured.

Upon investigation, police found that the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and struck the median, causing the vehicle to roll over.

