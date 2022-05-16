‘It’s painful’: Crime victim searching for stolen wallet belonging to late father

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Felicia Roark spent her Sunday helping out with her mother’s cleaning business in Dunbar.

It’s one of the ways she’s coped with the grief after losing her father, Todd, in June 2019.

“Unfortunately, with grief, it kind of it comes in waves,” she said. “We were very close. I was his caregiver up until he passed away.”

Roark said she was helping her mother load cleaning supplies in and out of a home in the 1200 block of Grosscup Avenue in Dunbar throughout the morning.

As the pair wrapped up, Roark realized someone broke into her car.

“I was sad, angry, mad, mostly mad at myself, just because I was like, it’s a trivial thing to lock your car doors,” she explained.

“I just so happened to think it was OK and left my car unlocked for maybe an hour.”

In that hour, Roark’s purse that held Todd’s wallet was taken from her car.

“It was really difficult to realize I lost something that was so sentimental to me now, it’s lost” she said. “His wallet was the one thing I kept on me, just to kind of look at when I’m having a really bad day and to really be able to picture him.”

She said the wallet helped him feel connected to her dad.

“Some days, you know, I pull it out, and I just kind of caress it in my hand and it just to think that it was in his pocket,” she recalled.

“That’s what he carried around with him and now I’m carrying it around, it was really sentimental to me.”

She hopes the thief has a change of heart.

“For whatever reason you took it, you know if it was to help yourself get well, or maybe it’s just something that you have a problem with, I’m not even angry over that,” she said.

“I want my dad’s wallet back, like you could take everything out of it and just give me that back and I would be over the moon.”

The wallet is a black leather money-clip-style wallet with some of Todd’s pictures and ID. The ID is in the front and the name listed on it is “Todd Roark.”

Felicia’s purse is a gray suede over-the-shoulder purse with many zip pockets.

Her wallet is pink and made of fake leather.

Anyone who finds the wallet or has information can call Dunbar Police at 304-766-0204.

