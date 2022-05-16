Advertisement

‘It’s painful’: Crime victim searching for stolen wallet belonging to late father

Felicia Roark said she feels "defeated" knowing her late father's wallet is missing.
Felicia Roark said she feels "defeated" knowing her late father's wallet is missing.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Felicia Roark spent her Sunday helping out with her mother’s cleaning business in Dunbar.

It’s one of the ways she’s coped with the grief after losing her father, Todd, in June 2019.

“Unfortunately, with grief, it kind of it comes in waves,” she said. “We were very close. I was his caregiver up until he passed away.”

Roark said she was helping her mother load cleaning supplies in and out of a home in the 1200 block of Grosscup Avenue in Dunbar throughout the morning.

As the pair wrapped up, Roark realized someone broke into her car.

“I was sad, angry, mad, mostly mad at myself, just because I was like, it’s a trivial thing to lock your car doors,” she explained.

“I just so happened to think it was OK and left my car unlocked for maybe an hour.”

In that hour, Roark’s purse that held Todd’s wallet was taken from her car.

“It was really difficult to realize I lost something that was so sentimental to me now, it’s lost” she said. “His wallet was the one thing I kept on me, just to kind of look at when I’m having a really bad day and to really be able to picture him.”

She said the wallet helped him feel connected to her dad.

“Some days, you know, I pull it out, and I just kind of caress it in my hand and it just to think that it was in his pocket,” she recalled.

“That’s what he carried around with him and now I’m carrying it around, it was really sentimental to me.”

She hopes the thief has a change of heart.

“For whatever reason you took it, you know if it was to help yourself get well, or maybe it’s just something that you have a problem with, I’m not even angry over that,” she said.

“I want my dad’s wallet back, like you could take everything out of it and just give me that back and I would be over the moon.”

The wallet is a black leather money-clip-style wallet with some of Todd’s pictures and ID. The ID is in the front and the name listed on it is “Todd Roark.”

Felicia’s purse is a gray suede over-the-shoulder purse with many zip pockets.

Her wallet is pink and made of fake leather.

Anyone who finds the wallet or has information can call Dunbar Police at 304-766-0204.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Richardson
Man accused of beating, threatening Marion County woman
Founder of Go Mart dies
Sebastian Brugnoli
Clarksburg man accused of allowing 12-year-old drive vehicle
Carrie Underwood The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Carrie Underwood announces tour date in West Virginia
Crash on I-79 at mile marker 138
No injuries in Sunday morning accident on I-79

Latest News

Photo of Jamie Ferguson from criminal complaint | United States District Court
‘Yes, I’m a Trump girl’: WVa Guard member charged in riot
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
“She went from being able to hold things from a weight of maybe 10 to 15 pounds to maybe having...
Family and friends gather to raise awareness for ALS
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening forecast for May 16, 2022
While people may be tempted to dilute their last bit of baby formula to make it last longer,...
Medical professionals discourage the use of homemade baby formula