Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 16, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a summer-like, mostly sunny weekend (with just a few showers and storms), we’ll start the workweek with cooler temperatures and more rain, as a cold front brings instability from out west. Around 7 AM, a line of rain moves into the Mid-Ohio Valley, and it tracks its way into West Virginia. This line of rain moves through our area during the morning, and it’s not until about 11 AM that the line of rain leaves. The line of rain could bring downpours and even a couple gusts of wind, which could affect your morning commute. So make sure to grab an umbrella and take it slow on the roads at times. Afterwards, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms during the early-afternoon, although rain chances end after 6 PM. In total, some areas will see over 0.25″ of rain. Besides that, skies will be partly cloudy, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, expect a rainy morning and a cloudy afternoon. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the low-50s. Overall, expect a calm night. By tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system from out west dries us out, leaving partly sunny skies and just a few clouds. Winds will come from the west at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, it will be a seasonable afternoon, so go outside if you can. Then on Wednesday, a warm front lifts into our area, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms into our area during the afternoon hours. These showers and thunderstorm chances last into Thursday as well, keeping temperatures in the upper-70s at most. Then on Friday, the rain lifts north, allowing much warmer air to flow into our area. As a result, temperatures will rise into the upper-80s, even breaking 90 in some locations. Skies will also be mostly clear, so we’ll end the workweek on a nice note. Just make sure to stay hydrated. Then over the weekend, another system out west brings rain showers and thunderstorms to our region. In short, most of this week will be seasonable, with rain chances, and it’s not until Friday that temperatures are back to summer-like levels.

Today: Thunderstorms take place between 8 AM to midday, bringing heavy rain and even gusty winds at times. So make sure to take your time when driving, and it’s not a bad idea to tie down any outdoor items. By late-afternoon, however, we should dry out and expect sunshine. Besides that, winds will come from the west and west-northwest at 10-15 mph, with temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s. Overall, once the rain leaves, it’s not a bad day. High: 70.

Tonight: Skies will be clear, with no rain expected and only a few clouds. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 51.

Tuesday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds in our area. Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, a perfect day to go outside. Just make sure to wear some sunblock. High: 76.

Wednesday: Skies start out clear in the morning, but by the afternoon and evening, rain showers are pushing in and leading to a rainy night at times. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, expect a nice morning and rainy evening. High: 73.

