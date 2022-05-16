Advertisement

Local police turn on their lights for Operation Blue Sky

Police cars line up, getting ready to drive through the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Police cars line up, getting ready to drive through the Mid-Ohio Valley.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Multiple local police departments drove through the Mid-Ohio Valley in a procession to honor and remember police officers who died in the line of duty Saturday night.

It’s an annual MOV tradition that’s carried on for years. It’s called Operation Blue Sky.

Washington County Sheriff’s Major Brian Rhodes says local police are fortunate to get strong support from the community. He says, in years passed, he’s even seen people stand on the side of the road in the rain to show their support for the event.

Multiple departments took part Saturday night, including Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Marietta Police Department, Belpre Police Department, Vienna Police Department, Parkersburg Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and more.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Police
Police investigating “potential threat” at Bridgeport Middle School
SUV runs in to school bus in Dailey
One injured after SUV, school bus collide in Randolph County
Sunday was the opening day for the Bridgeport farmers market.
Bridgeport Farmers Market Opening Day
Branden Richardson
Man accused of beating, threatening Marion County woman
Several PB athletes sign to continue their athletic careers at the next level
A year of success in Philip Barbour athletics ends in a handful of college signings

Latest News

Carrie Underwood The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Carrie Underwood announces tour date in West Virginia
Bridgeport Farmers Market Opening Day
Bridgeport Farmers Market Opening Day
Police investigating “potential threat” at Bridgeport Middle School
Police investigating “potential threat” at Bridgeport Middle School
One injured after SUV, school bus collide in Randolph County
One injured after SUV, school bus collide in Randolph County
Bridgeport Price Cutter catches fire, evacuated
Bridgeport Price Cutter catches fire, evacuated