Man accused of beating, threatening Marion County woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested early Saturday after officers said be beat and threatened a woman at her Marion County home.

Officers responded to a domestic incident and spoke with a woman who was sitting on the porch of the home in a blanket, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says the woman’s face was covered in blood and had a swollen black eye in addition to blood and bruising on her arms.

The woman told officers she was asleep in her bed when she woke up to Branden Richardson, 40, beating her.

Richardson allegedly had her phone in his hand and demanded to know why she had been speaking to a friend.

While Richardson was beating her with both fists and the phone, according to officers, he said he was “going to kill her.”

Richardson has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

