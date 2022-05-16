Medical professionals discourage the use of homemade baby formula

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While people may be tempted to dilute their last bit of baby formula to make it last longer, some doctors say this could be dangerous.

Even though adding extra water or cow’s milk to baby formula may seem harmless, it may actually be taking away some of its nutritional value.

Mary Fanning, the VP of Nursing at WVU Children’s, says to only use formula as directed by your medical provider.

“I would just encourage anyone to talk to their medical provider if they are looking for any alternatives as to what would be best for their baby,” Fanning said.

Fanning says there are too many variables when it comes to ensuring an infant’s health and wellness.

She says there is no one size fits all alternative.

“It’s going to vary depending on the child depending on their age and medical conditions they may have because there’s really not an answer for everybody or anything, and I’ve seen a lot of things out there too, and it really needs to be specific for the child and what their needs are,” Fanning said.

A large Michigan-based baby formula company is working with the FDA to reopen their doors in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, ask your child care provider for any alternative solutions.

