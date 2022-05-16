Advertisement

Medical professionals discourage the use of homemade baby formula

By John Blashke
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While people may be tempted to dilute their last bit of baby formula to make it last longer, some doctors say this could be dangerous.

Even though adding extra water or cow’s milk to baby formula may seem harmless, it may actually be taking away some of its nutritional value.

Mary Fanning, the VP of Nursing at WVU Children’s, says to only use formula as directed by your medical provider.

“I would just encourage anyone to talk to their medical provider if they are looking for any alternatives as to what would be best for their baby,” Fanning said.

Fanning says there are too many variables when it comes to ensuring an infant’s health and wellness.

She says there is no one size fits all alternative.

“It’s going to vary depending on the child depending on their age and medical conditions they may have because there’s really not an answer for everybody or anything, and I’ve seen a lot of things out there too, and it really needs to be specific for the child and what their needs are,” Fanning said.

A large Michigan-based baby formula company is working with the FDA to reopen their doors in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, ask your child care provider for any alternative solutions.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Richardson
Man accused of beating, threatening Marion County woman
Bridgeport Police
Police investigating “potential threat” at Bridgeport Middle School
SUV runs in to school bus in Dailey
One injured after SUV, school bus collide in Randolph County
Sebastian Brugnoli
Clarksburg man accused of allowing 12-year-old drive vehicle
Carrie Underwood The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Carrie Underwood announces tour date in West Virginia

Latest News

Medical professionals discourage the use of homemade baby formula
Medical professionals discourage the use of homemade baby formula
Carrie Underwood announces tour date in West Virginia
Carrie Underwood announces tour date in West Virginia
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, May 16
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, May 16
Bridgeport mural
Bridgeport City Pool set to open with new 54-foot-long mural