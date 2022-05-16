Millions announced for West Virginia Housing programs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nearly $42 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be going to 20 housing authorities across the state to provide quality housing.

The funding, $41,957,932 in total, will expand rental assistance, address substance use disorder and support other programs to help those currently experiencing homelessness or housing instability, especially in children and youth.

“Ensuring every West Virginian has a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night continues to be one of my top priorities,” Senator Joe Manchin said. “Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this devastating issue worse. I am pleased HUD is investing more than $41 million to expand opportunities for stable, accessible housing in our communities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure safe, affordable housing for every West Virginian across the Mountain State.”

“HUD programs help preserve access to reliable, affordable housing in West Virginia,” Senator Capito said. “I’m pleased to see these formula allocations heading our way, which will support initiatives that help individuals in recovery from a substance use disorder, and provide the first response to people facing a housing crisis. I will continue to fight for the support we need in West Virginia to lift up those who need it most.”

The following is a breakdown of the individual awards:

The Community Development Block Grant Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban and rural communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. $14,252,696 – State of West Virginia $1,653,453 – City of Huntington $1,494,996 – City of Charleston $1,153,109 – City of Wheeling $890,139 – City of Parkersburg $448,962 – City of Morgantown $405,433 – City of Weirton $351,008 – City of Martinsburg $298,708 – City of Beckley $100,852 – Vienna City

The Recovery Housing Program allows states and the District of Columbia to provide stable, transitional housing for individuals in recovery from a substance-use disorder. The funding covers a period of not more than two years or until the individual secures permanent housing, whichever is earlier. $1,524,782 – State of West Virginia

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program provides formula grants to states and localities that communities use to fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people. HOME funds are awarded annually as formula grants to participating jurisdictions. The program’s flexibility allows states and local governments to use HOME funds for grants, direct loans, loan guarantees or other forms of credit enhancements, or rental assistance or security deposits. $5,831,141 –State of West Virginia $788,828 – City of Charleston $734,203 – City of Huntington $561,091 – City of Martinsburg $383,735 – City of Parkersburg $346,427 – City of Wheeling

The Housing Trust Fund provides grants to states to produce and preserve affordable housing for extremely low- and very low-income households. $2,982,433 – State of West Virginia

The Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS program provides stable and permanent housing assistance and supportive services to one of the most vulnerable populations – low-income people living with HIV. $698,124 – State of West Virginia

The Emergency Solutions Grant program provides the first response to people with a housing crisis and engages people living on the streets. $1,670,508 – State of West Virginia $147,304 – City of Huntington

Under the Foster Youth to Independence Initiative, PHAs provide housing assistance on behalf of youth at least 18 years and not more than 24 years of age who left foster care, or will leave foster care within 90 days, and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. $4,240,000 – Housing Authority of the City of Point Pleasant

The Homeownership Fee is an incentive for PHAs to support HCV families in becoming homeowners. $400,000 – Marion County $200,000 – Kanawha County $200,000 – Cabell County $200,000 – Mingo County



