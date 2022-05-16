Advertisement

No injuries in Sunday morning accident on I-79

Crash on I-79 at mile marker 138
Crash on I-79 at mile marker 138(Facebook: Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a single vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County early Sunday morning.

Crews arrived on scene just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday to the accident at the 138 mile marker on I-79, according to a Facebook post by the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said two fire engines and Marion County Sheriff Deputies responded to the crash.

According to the post, there were no injuries in the crash.

