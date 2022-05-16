No injuries in Sunday morning accident on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a single vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County early Sunday morning.

Crews arrived on scene just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday to the accident at the 138 mile marker on I-79, according to a Facebook post by the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews responded to a single vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County early Sunday morning. (Facebook: Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department)

Officials said two fire engines and Marion County Sheriff Deputies responded to the crash.

According to the post, there were no injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.