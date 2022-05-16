Advertisement

Only 3 states have average gas prices below $4 per gallon, report finds

The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to...
The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.(Maridav via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gas prices nationwide have gone up for the fourth straight week.

The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, there are only three states with a gas price average below $4 per gallon – Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma. Even so, those states’ averages all sit at $3.98 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon.

“While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon,” De Haan said in a statement.

The states with the highest average gas prices are California ($5.95 per gallon), Hawaii ($5.27 per gallon), and Nevada ($5.15 per gallon).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Police
Police investigating “potential threat” at Bridgeport Middle School
SUV runs in to school bus in Dailey
One injured after SUV, school bus collide in Randolph County
Sunday was the opening day for the Bridgeport farmers market.
Bridgeport Farmers Market Opening Day
Branden Richardson
Man accused of beating, threatening Marion County woman
Several PB athletes sign to continue their athletic careers at the next level
A year of success in Philip Barbour athletics ends in a handful of college signings

Latest News

A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Police name suspect in deadly attack at California church
Carrie Underwood The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Carrie Underwood announces tour date in West Virginia
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
LIVE: Biden awards public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden offers logistics support to ease formula shortage
A new curfew is in effect for unaccompanied minors at Chicago's Millennium Park.
Chicago teens given park curfew amid gun violence