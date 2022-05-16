Teen accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Braxton County teen was arrested after officers said he recklessly fled in a stolen vehicle while under the influence.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle with no registration on Gaines Road in southern Upshur County when the driver, later identified as Anthony Fisher, 19, of Braxton County, accelerated rapidly, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a vehicle pursuit ensued from Gaines Road onto Roby Ridge Road and Salem Ridge Road before the vehicle became disabled on Guy Hardman Road.

K-9 units from the Buckhannon Police Department responded, and the release says Fisher was found about a quarter mile from the truck in a heavily wooded area.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Webster County on Friday, May 13, officers said.

Fisher has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing while under the influence, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $40,000 cash-only bond.

