Webster County’s Gadd signs with Alderson Broaddus men’s basketball

UPPERGLADE, W.Va (WDTV) - After four years of making a name for himself at Webster County High School, Rye Gadd is onto Alderson Broaddus University to do it all over again.

Gadd signed with the Battlers’ men’s basketball program, the first to offer him at the beginning of his recruiting journey.

“I went down and played with them a couple times. I just fit in great. I like they way they play, their play style,” Gadd said. “Coach Dye is going to be really hard on you and he expects a lot. He let me know that from the jump.”

A record breaker for the Highlanders, Gadd amassed over 1,600 career points and boasts the Webster County single-game scoring record, one he just broke in the 2021-2022 season. The guard can play all over the floor, something Battler head coach Dye saw.

“He said I could really play a one through four next year, I can guard a one through four. He can throw me in and not worry about me getting a board, just push it straight off the back,” Gadd said. “He said he expects a lot of versatility out of me and I’m ready for it.”

As for what’s next, Gadd knows he’s left a legacy in Upperglade. Now, it’s about the next one.

“Same thing, best Battler in history,” Gadd said. “I wanna be the best to ever do it there, just go in and work for that goal.”

