Advertisement

W.Va. AG warns of social media scam

Consumers report being contacted via social media from scammers who claim to be friends, family...
Consumers report being contacted via social media from scammers who claim to be friends, family and others the consumer trusts, including a link to a State Supreme Court Justice.((Source: WTVM))
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on guard against impostors using social media platforms to promise government grants.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has received numerous calls related to bogus grants during the past few weeks.

Consumers report being contacted via social media from scammers who claim to be friends, family and others the consumer trusts, including a link to a State Supreme Court Justice.

Scammers ask the consumer to send payment through a prepaid debit card or a wire transfer to receive a government grant that never materializes, according to Morrisey.

“Consumers should not pay money in order to receive a government grant,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “That is simply not how the process works and should be a red flag for anyone considering doing so.”

Consumers should follow these tips to avoid becoming a victim of a potential scam:

  • Write down all necessary contact information for the alleged government agency giving the grant.
  • Do not give out personal information unless you can verify the identity of the recipient.
  • Look out for fake social media accounts with photos posing as friends and family.
  • Be wary of anyone who uses bullying tactics.
  • Be wary of anyone asking for payment via purchase of a prepaid card or via wire transfer.

Anyone believing they have been the victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Police
Police investigating “potential threat” at Bridgeport Middle School
SUV runs in to school bus in Dailey
One injured after SUV, school bus collide in Randolph County
Sunday was the opening day for the Bridgeport farmers market.
Bridgeport Farmers Market Opening Day
Branden Richardson
Man accused of beating, threatening Marion County woman
Several PB athletes sign to continue their athletic careers at the next level
A year of success in Philip Barbour athletics ends in a handful of college signings

Latest News

House with keys in front door
Millions announced for West Virginia Housing programs
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Election canvassing took place this morning at the Harrison County Courthouse.
Election Canvass takes place at Harrison County Courthouse
Anthony Fisher
Teen accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle in Upshur County