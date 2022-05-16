Advertisement

WVDNR releases recent trout stocking locations

(KEYC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR shared the recent locations where trout has been stocked.

The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 9:

  • Anawalt Lake
  • Anthony Creek
  • Back Fork of Elk River
  • Back Fork of Elk River (C&R)
  • Beech Fork Tailwaters
  • Berwind Lake
  • Big Clear Creek
  • Blackwater River
  • Buffalo Creek (Clay)
  • Buffalo Creek (Logan)
  • Buffalo Fork Lake
  • Bullskin Run
  • Cacapon Park Lake
  • Cherry River
  • Cranberry River
  • Desert Fork
  • Dillons Run
  • Dog Run Lake
  • Dry Fork (McDowell)
  • Dry Fork (Randolph)
  • East Fork Greenbrier River
  • East Lynn Tailwaters
  • Edwards Run Pond
  • Elk River
  • Evitts Run
  • Fort Ashby Reservoir
  • Gandy Creek
  • Glady Fork
  • Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
  • Hopkins Fork
  • Indian Rock Lake
  • Kimsey Run Lake
  • Knapps Creek
  • Laurel Fork (Randolph)
  • Little Clear Creek
  • Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
  • Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
  • Lost River
  • Middle Creek (Berkeley)
  • Mill Creek (Berkeley)
  • Mill Creek South Branch
  • Moores Run
  • New Creek
  • North Fork Cherry River
  • North Fork of South Branch
  • North Fork Patterson Creek
  • North River
  • Opequon Creek
  • Paw Paw Creek
  • Right Fork Middle Fork River
  • Rocky Marsh Run
  • Seneca Lake
  • Shavers Fork (Bemis)
  • Shavers Fork (lower section)
  • Shavers Fork (upper section)
  • South Branch (C&R)
  • South Branch (Franklin)
  • South Branch (Smoke Hole)
  • South Fork Cherry River
  • South Mill Creek Lake
  • Spruce Knob Lake
  • Sugar Creek
  • Summersville Tailwaters
  • Summit Lake
  • Tilhance Creek
  • Trout Run
  • Tuscarora Creek
  • Tygart Valley River Headwaters
  • Waites Run
  • Wallback Lake
  • Warden Lake
  • Watoga Lake
  • West Fork Greenbrier River
  • Wheeling Creek
  • Whiteday Creek
  • Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

