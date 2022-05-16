WVDNR releases recent trout stocking locations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR shared the recent locations where trout has been stocked.

The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 9:

Anawalt Lake

Anthony Creek

Back Fork of Elk River

Back Fork of Elk River (C&R)

Beech Fork Tailwaters

Berwind Lake

Big Clear Creek

Blackwater River

Buffalo Creek (Clay)

Buffalo Creek (Logan)

Buffalo Fork Lake

Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lake

Cherry River

Cranberry River

Desert Fork

Dillons Run

Dog Run Lake

Dry Fork (McDowell)

Dry Fork (Randolph)

East Fork Greenbrier River

East Lynn Tailwaters

Edwards Run Pond

Elk River

Evitts Run

Fort Ashby Reservoir

Gandy Creek

Glady Fork

Greenbrier River (Durbin section)

Hopkins Fork

Indian Rock Lake

Kimsey Run Lake

Knapps Creek

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Little Clear Creek

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek South Branch

Moores Run

New Creek

North Fork Cherry River

North Fork of South Branch

North Fork Patterson Creek

North River

Opequon Creek

Paw Paw Creek

Right Fork Middle Fork River

Rocky Marsh Run

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

Shavers Fork (upper section)

South Branch (C&R)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

South Fork Cherry River

South Mill Creek Lake

Spruce Knob Lake

Sugar Creek

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Tilhance Creek

Trout Run

Tuscarora Creek

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Waites Run

Wallback Lake

Warden Lake

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

Wheeling Creek

Whiteday Creek

Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

