WVDNR releases recent trout stocking locations
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR shared the recent locations where trout has been stocked.
The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 9:
- Anawalt Lake
- Anthony Creek
- Back Fork of Elk River
- Back Fork of Elk River (C&R)
- Beech Fork Tailwaters
- Berwind Lake
- Big Clear Creek
- Blackwater River
- Buffalo Creek (Clay)
- Buffalo Creek (Logan)
- Buffalo Fork Lake
- Bullskin Run
- Cacapon Park Lake
- Cherry River
- Cranberry River
- Desert Fork
- Dillons Run
- Dog Run Lake
- Dry Fork (McDowell)
- Dry Fork (Randolph)
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- East Lynn Tailwaters
- Edwards Run Pond
- Elk River
- Evitts Run
- Fort Ashby Reservoir
- Gandy Creek
- Glady Fork
- Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
- Hopkins Fork
- Indian Rock Lake
- Kimsey Run Lake
- Knapps Creek
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Little Clear Creek
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Lost River
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek South Branch
- Moores Run
- New Creek
- North Fork Cherry River
- North Fork of South Branch
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North River
- Opequon Creek
- Paw Paw Creek
- Right Fork Middle Fork River
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Seneca Lake
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (lower section)
- Shavers Fork (upper section)
- South Branch (C&R)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- South Fork Cherry River
- South Mill Creek Lake
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Sugar Creek
- Summersville Tailwaters
- Summit Lake
- Tilhance Creek
- Trout Run
- Tuscarora Creek
- Tygart Valley River Headwaters
- Waites Run
- Wallback Lake
- Warden Lake
- Watoga Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- Wheeling Creek
- Whiteday Creek
- Williams River
Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
