Advertisement

CUTE: Nashville Zoo welcomes baby fanaloka

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.(Nashville Zoo)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Nashville Zoo recently welcomed this cute little creature.

If you are wondering what it is, you aren’t the only one.

Zoo officials say it’s a spotted fanaloka, which is a lesser-known carnivore from Madagascar. He was born on April 29.

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.(Nashville Zoo)

The zoo said he’s the first spotted fanaloka to be born in the U.S.

For now, the pup and his parents are living life behind the scenes at the zoo.

There’s been no word on when they’ll be available for their public debut.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Richardson
Man accused of beating, threatening Marion County woman
Founder of Go Mart dies
Sebastian Brugnoli
Clarksburg man accused of allowing 12-year-old drive vehicle
Carrie Underwood The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Carrie Underwood announces tour date in West Virginia
Crash on I-79 at mile marker 138
No injuries in Sunday morning accident on I-79

Latest News

President Joe Biden called out white supremacy in remarks Tuesday in Buffalo after a mass...
Biden calls on nation to reject white supremacy
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be...
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Man arrested in Dallas shooting had Asian-focused delusions, affidavit says
President Joe Biden called out white supremacy in remarks Tuesday in Buffalo after a mass...
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’