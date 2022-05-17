Fairmont State names new Chief of Police

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeffrey McCormick has been named Fairmont State University’s Chief of Police and Director of Police Academy.

McCormick brings 30 years of law enforcement experience to the position, according to FSU officials.

He began his tenure at the University on April 25.

In this role, McCormick will lead the Department of Public Safety while developing and overseeing the Fairmont State University Police Academy, including curriculum development and instruction, site development, student recruitment and community relations.

The Swearing In Ceremony for McCormick will take place in the Falcon Center Conference Room on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.