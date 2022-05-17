Fairmont State President to step down

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Mirta Martin said that she will not be seeking an extension to her current contract as President of Fairmont State University.

In an email, Dr. Martin says she will step down at the end of her contract on December 28, 2022.

She says she informed Fairmont State’s Board of Governors of her decision to give the University ample time to search for a new leader.

Dr. Mirta Martin (Fairmont State University)

She goes on to say that she plans to continue leading the University forward and aid in the transition to new leadership during the remaining time of her presidency.

Dr. Martin began working with Fairmont State in January 2018. She has more than 30 years of experience in higher education, and her work involves both public and private sectors.

Dr. Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and political science from Duke University; a master of business administration from the University of Richmond; and a doctorate with an emphasis in strategic management and leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.