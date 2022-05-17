Family and friends gather to raise awareness for ALS

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -On March 8, Joyce Rittenhouse’s mother Carolyn was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS. ALS was a neurologic degenerative condition that could lead to loss of speech, movement and breathing.

Since her mother’s diagnosis, Rittenhouse has worked to help spread awareness.

The first thing Rittenhouse noticed was a change in her mother’s health a year ago. Carolyn started to have difficulties with her mobility and some slurred speech.

“She went from being able to hold things from a weight of maybe 10 to 15 pounds to maybe having tasks that were difficult lifting a cup up,” Rittenhouse explained.

In honor of ALS awareness month, family and friends gathered to pray for Carolyn and educate others on signs of ALS.

“If you notice anything changing, if you notice that you suddenly are unsteady on your feet or your noticing that in your speech. You’re having trouble formulating words early detection is key in everything,” Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse told me that her mother’s diagnosis had brought her family closer.

“Just as much as the patient needs care, the family and caregivers do as well. So it is important that you come together,” she said.

She planned to fundraise for the cause over the summer.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.