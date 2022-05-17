Advertisement

Fourth of July celebration in Morgantown set to return

Fireworks
Fireworks(WECT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel Ruby McQuain Park will again be the site of Morgantown’s annual July 4th Celebration.

The Park will open to the public at 4 p.m. and the 4th of July Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Festivities will include live musical performances, food truck vendors, face painting and more.

The Motown Strutters, a senior dance troupe, will perform their “Salute to the Military” tap dance routine.

The group is affiliated with the Morgantown Dance Studio and comprised of local women from Morgantown, WV and the surrounding areas, ages 50 and up.

“We (The Motown Strutters) feel blessed with a talent that we want to share with others,” said Debbie West, choreographer, and director of The Motown Strutters. “Our military routine evolved from the Strutters deeply rooted sense of patriotism especially having a veteran in the group. The routine honors every branch of the U.S. Armed Services and is widely requested at many of our performances. While it is emotional to perform, it fills us with great pride.”

Other performers include a local artist yet to be determined and The Jukebox Band, Pittsburgh’s Premier Top 40 & Party Cover Band. They are known for their relentless interaction with the crowd, on-stage excitement and extensive set list with music covering genres like pop, dance, hip-hop, rock, rap, and hair metal, spanning the 80′s through today’s hits.

“We have been playing around Morgantown for a few years now, and it is always a wonderful time,” said the members of The Jukebox Band. “The Ruby Amphitheater is beautiful! With a large compliment of people, and the excitement of the holiday, we can only expect it to be a fun event. Our band is a “good time” band, and we love festival/community event settings so it should be a blast.”

A fireworks show will be held at 10 p.m. to complete the evening’s festivities.

The event is sponsored by the City of Morgantown and Mon Health.

Specific performance times, park information, and more can be found on the Ruby Amphitheater website.

