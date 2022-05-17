International Roadcheck takes place on I-68 outside of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The International Roadcheck kicks off today.

It’s an effort to help keep drivers safe.

Tuesday marked the first day of the international road check.

The U.S. Canada and Mexico all participate in setting up checkpoints like one on I-68 outside Morgantown to inspect vehicles.

The goal is to make sure all trucks are safe and to take any unsafe vehicles off the roadway.

“We want to make the roadway safer. this year there is a focus on wheel ends. Which is critical to the vehicle’s stability, control, and braking while they’re on the road,” said Enforcement Officer Matthew Epling.

In addition to the checkpoints, public service commission officers are conducting extended patrols in high traffic and road construction areas.

The inspection could be 30 minutes to an hour.

“Most of these vehicles will go through a level one inspection, which is a 37-step procedure. We check everything that has to do with the driver, his hours of service, his overall condition as well as the vehicle, load securement, brakes, wheel ends, tires, hubs things like that,” said Epling.

Epling says the only problems they have seen so far are tire and hours of service issues.

With travel picking up heading into summer, keeping everyone safe is the priority.

As for the drivers of the trucks, Epling says they want to make sure their vehicle is safe as well.

“The majority of them like it. They don’t want to drive something unsafe. As long as they’re abiding by the law there is nothing we can do. We check them out and they’re good to go. They roll on down the road, but it’s the ones that are unsafe whether it be the driver or vehicle. They will sit here until the violation is corrected,” said Epling.

The International Roadcheck will end at 11:59 pm on Thursday.

