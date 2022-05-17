Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 17, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front moved out, after bringing heavy rain in the morning. Today, a high-pressure system out west will push drier air into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, with highs in the mid-70s. Overall, not a bad day to go outside. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the low-50s. Overall, expect a calm night. Tomorrow, the day starts with clouds building up, but we stay dry until after 6 PM, when a warm front brings rain showers into our area. These rain showers, accompanied by a few thunderstorms, will last overnight into Thursday morning. So don’t be surprised if you see a few downpours from them. Besides the rain, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s. Overall, expect a nice morning and rainy evening. Those rain chances last through Thursday morning and even into the afternoon, but by the evening, the system leaves, taking the rain with it. Between tomorrow night and Thursday, we’ll likely see about 0.25″ of rain in most areas, although precipitation amounts will change, so we are watching. By Friday, another system out west will lift plenty of warm air from the south into our region. Combined with sunny skies, this causes temperatures to rise into the upper-80s, even breaking the 90-degree mark in some areas for the first time in 2022. This could mean heat indices in the mid-90s at least. So while we end the workweek with nice weather, you will definitely want to take precautions to prevent heat problems, like staying hydrated. Over the weekend, a cold front moves into our area, bringing more showers and thunderstorms into our area. So we are watching to see what the weekend is like, but expect some more downpours. In short, today will be the best day of the week, more rain comes tomorrow and Thursday, and summer-like weather comes at the end of this week.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with just a few clouds. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, it’s a seasonable, sunny afternoon. High: 76.

Tonight: Skies will be partly clear, with just a few clouds moving. Winds will come from the east at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s, slightly cooler-than-average. Overall, it’s a calm, cool night. Low: 45.

Wednesday: The day starts with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions, but by late-afternoon, steady rain showers move into our area. These rain showers last until the late-evening hours, leading to dreary conditions in some areas. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s, within range for mid-May. Overall, expect a rainy, warm afternoon. Rain chances could continue overnight. High: 76.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms move into our area during the morning and early-afternoon, bringing some rain into our area at times. By the evening, however, we begin to dry out. Besides that, winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-80s. Overall, expect some rain in the morning and clouds and warm temperatures in the afternoon. High: 81.

