Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 17th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It is Tuesday and what a beautiful Tuesday it is. Temperatures were right at average for this time of the year and we had plenty of blue skies. There was some wind along with this nice day, but it began to die down as went moved into the late afternoon. Tomorrow morning will be a nice one with temperatures down into the mid to lower 40s. Then as we move through the day there will be an increase in clouds as our next weather system arrives early in the evening. We’re expecting to get mostly showers tomorrow night, but there could be an embedded thunderstorm along with that. Right now the forecast models are indicating that most of the stronger storms will be to the south of our area, but we’ll continue to watch for any changes in the forecast. Thursday afternoon is looking warm and sunny, but then another pulse of instability could move through on Thursday night with some strong thunderstorms.

Now let’s talk heat. Starting on Friday our temperatures will land in the lower 90s for many of us. Normally we don’t hit 90 here in Clarksburg till June 4th. So we’re a little ahead of schedule. Add onto that heat some humidity, and we have heat index temperatures in the low 100′s potentially. So if you have activities to do outside, try to avoid the middle and latter parts of the afternoon. Saturday will be very similar with only a drop of a few degrees. Then on Sunday we’ll have a cold front move in, and not only will we cool off, but we’ll also see some showers push through. Those cooler temperatures will stay with us through the beginning of next week.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear: Low 45

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with PM showers: High 79

Thursday: AM Showers: High 82

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot: High 92

