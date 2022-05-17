Lewis-Upshur County Humane Society reaching capacity

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Animal shelters across the state are seeing an influx of animals, including here in our area.

As 5′s John Blashke reports, if some of these animals don’t find homes soon they’ll have to be put down.

The Lewis-Upshur County Humane Society is nearly at capacity.

Workers and volunteers are doing everything they can to get people to adopt, but more and more people are finding it difficult to take care of their own animals.

Jan Cochran is the supervisor and she says although they don’t euthanize animals nearly as much as they used to -- it unfortunately still happens when they have no other choice.

“Just spay and neuter your pets so we have less of them coming in here, if its not our shelter it’s going to be somebody’s shelter,” said Cochran. “A lot of people look at us like we’re the bad guys, but we’re really not the bad guys we wouldn’t be doing this if we didn’t love the animals. We can’t control what the public does.”

Cochran says animals are coming in faster than their being adopted. They’ve had about a dozen arrivals in the past week and 4 adoptions since Monday.

One of them was 13-year-old Lily, her new owner Hope Moore says they made a special connection.

“When I saw her and the way she interacted with me it was just one of those we had the connection and I was ready to take her home,” said Moore.

There are so many more great dogs and cats like Lily that need a new home ASAP.

Dusty and Marley were abandoned by their owners but they’ve been adjusting well to the shelter.

Karen Sanford has been volunteering there for four years and she says nothing warms her heart more.

“There have been dogs that have been here for a long time and when you finally see them get adopted and you see how enthusiastic the new adopters are its just perfect,” said Sanford.

Reporting in Buckhannon John Blashke 5 news.

