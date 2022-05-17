Advertisement

Lincoln’s Daniel Dodd signs with Salem University

Dodd is ready to suit up with Tigers tennis
Lincoln's Daniel Dodd signs with Salem Tennis
Lincoln's Daniel Dodd signs with Salem Tennis(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln’s Daniel Dodd has decided to continue his athletic career at the next level, signing with Salem Tennis.

Dodd has developed his love for the sports throughout his time at high school, a career that has lead him to two trips to states.

The senior is confident that Lincoln has prepared him for what’s next in his academic and athletic path, ““The coach started talking to me and I was just really excited and I just figured that Salem would be a good college for me, the team was really nice, the coach seems really nice, we got along... when he came to me he just knew what he was talking about, he seemed like he knew a lot about tennis, and I feel he can make me get better at tennis,” said Dodd.

