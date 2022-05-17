Mrs. Jill Elaine (Borror) Ruziska, 79, of Bridgeport passed away on May 16th at her home surrounded by family. Jill was born on February 4, 1943, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Caril W. (Isabelle High) Borror, Jr. of Nutter Fort. Jill was also preceded in death by her brother Jack Lynn Borror. Jill is survived by her husband of 57 years, Thomas Leo Ruziska whom she married on June 6, 1964. Tom and Jill experienced many adventures throughout their marriage including a road trip to California when their son was only six months old. They enjoyed camping and swimming at Audra State Park and boating at Tygart Lake. Jill loved the state of West Virginia and shared that love with her children and grandchildren. Jill and Tom were snowbirds for several years and spent their winters basking in the Florida sunshine. They vacationed each summer at Kiawah Island, SC with their children and extended family. Jill was always the first one in the ocean. She lived life to the fullest. Jill is also survived by her three children Thomas Andrew Ruziska and companion Kaleigh Mason of Wellington, Florida, Julie Caril Ruziska Tiddy and husband Brian of Charlotte, NC, and Emily Elaine Ruziska McFalls and husband Eddie of Fuquay Varina, NC; and eight grandchildren, Barbara and Rose Ruziska, Elizabeth, Alexandra, and Catherine Tiddy and Samuel, Thomas, and Isabelle McFalls. Jill is survived by her favorite honorary son, Paul Viglianco. He shared many special times with the family and was loved like one of their own. Jill is a graduate of West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and a Masters in Vocational Education from Marshall University. Jill attended all WVU football and basketball games for many years and was a true WVU fan. She loved to sport her coon skin cap on the sidelines as she cheered on the Mountaineers. Jill was a well-loved teacher in Harrison County for over 30 years. She started her teaching career at Lumberport Middle School. During her tenure she taught at South Harrison High School where she coached basketball and track and field. Jill graduated from Roosevelt Wilson and later worked as a teacher and coach at the school. As a student Jill was a cheerleader and member of the 4-H club. As a teacher she coached basketball, volleyball, and tennis. She also served as the Student Council Advisor. Jill ended her teaching career at Bridgeport High School where she coached volleyball and served as student council advisor. Jill was Executive Director of Student Council for the state of West Virginia for many years and accompanied several students to state and national conferences. Throughout her life Jill was dedicated to teaching and mentoring children. Whether she was teaching swimming lessons, working with students in the classroom or mentoring students through Student Council, Jill focused on future generations. Her impact is felt by many in the community and will be her legacy for many years to come. The family would like to thank Dr. Kelly Nelson and his nurse Debbie for their continued guidance and support. Their compassion and dedication allowed the family to care for Jill at home throughout her journey. The family is also thankful for Amedisys Hospice whose care and direction served as welcome solace as Jill transitioned into her final days Jill had several dedicated caregivers; Holly Proctor and Anna Dowd cared for her from the beginning and helped the family understand dementia and its effect on their loved one. They are forever grateful for the attention and care afforded to Jill. Jill loved her family and her community. She wore many hats and worked to make a difference with the youth around her. She taught bible school, served as a United Methodist Youth leader, 4-H leader and coach of all sports. Most of all Jill loved being a grandmother. She welcomed her grandchildren each summer for Mamaw’s Camp and strived to attend her grandchildren’s events as much as possible. She always put family first. Her legacy will continue in the love she showed her grandchildren, children and husband. Jill was a woman of faith and a lifelong member of Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church. Her love and enthusiasm for life will forever bless those who knew her. She is the epitome of the saying “To know her is to love her”. She was the best Mom, Wife, Daughter, Mamaw, Nana ever and her family will be forever grateful for the privilege of being in her fold. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, on Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Joshia Pitts officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

