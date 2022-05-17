Notre Dame pulls out a seventh inning stunner to lead them to the Class A Region II, Section 1 title

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Tygarts Valley seemed in control for the majority of Monday’s sectional championship between the Bulldogs and the Irish, but the seventh inning was a different type of ballgame.

A quick rain delay seemed to be what the Irish needed to get their footing back, a three-run bottom of the seventh tied the game up at 6-6, forcing extra innings.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the tenth, but a hit from Tyler Marra that brought in Dom Bombardiere that Notre Dame took the win 7-6, crowning them the Class A Region II, Section 1 Champions.

“We had to come get it back in blood, so and that’s how it is, that’s how it’s gonna be and we’re number one,” said Bombardiere.

“I stayed confident in myself and what I can do, you know I just put the ball in play, got the win for the team,” Marra said.

