Nurse receives DAISY Award at Clarksburg VA

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg nurse received a special recognition today.

Elizabeth Rosen is the recipient of this month’s Daisy Award, given to an outstanding nurse.

Rosen works at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

She was nominated for her work in the COVID Infusion Clinic for going above and beyond to help veterans.

Rosen was in awe and says she never expected to receive the award.

She says she’s very grateful to be selected.

“Oh it means a great deal and I’m very shocked as far as I’m concerned,” Rosen said. “I’ve just been doing my job doing the best I could at it, and it’s just a great honor.”

Congratulations Elizabeth!

