Officials suspect 100+ sick due to Norovirus

The Scioto County Health Department is sending out a warning to anyone who attended the...
The Scioto County Health Department is sending out a warning to anyone who attended the Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
UPDATE: 05/18/2022 @ 12:00 P.M.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Epidemiologists with the Scioto County Health Department now suspect Norovirus is what caused more than 100 people who attended a camp to become ill.

Health officials said Tuesday anyone who was at the Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15 and is now suffering from symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, headaches or chills should seek medical attention.

They say it is typically what most people would call the stomach bug.

Most people should recover in 1 to 3 days.

Officials say while the majority of those infected attended Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Scioto County, some who live in the same household as someone who attended the camp have also become sick.

The health department says outbreaks of norovirus are common at this time of the year.

ORIGINAL STORY: 05/17/2022 @ 7:42 P.M.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Scioto County Health Department is sending out a warning to anyone who attended the Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15.

Health officials say anyone who was there and is now suffering from symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, headaches or chills should seek medical attention.

The Department says the warning comes as an investigation has been launched into the event.

No other information has been released at this time.

