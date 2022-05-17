Advertisement

Raleigh County police officers honored for saving life of toddler

By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office were honored as heroes during Tuesday’s Raleigh County Commission meeting.

Lieutenant William Killen and Lieutenant Benny Halstead are credited for saving the life of a toddler last month. On April 12, 2022, the two were in the Daniels area of Raleigh County when a call came in about a 14-month-old who was unresponsive.

The duo rushed to the scene, where they administered Narcan and took the child to the hospital themselves. These actions saved the life of the child, who, when last checked on, was recovering well.

“As a father of three myself, the only thing I could think of was to get this baby some help, and that was it,” said Lieutenant Halstead.

“We are trained as in what to do, and the training just kicked in, and we did what we do,” Lieutenant Killen agreed.

On Tuesday, both men were given meritorious awards to commemorate their act of heroism.

