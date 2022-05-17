Advertisement

Spelter man pleads guilty to traveling overseas for underage sex

(Source: Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man is facing up to 30 years in prison for allegedly traveling to the Philippines to have sex with a minor.

Douglas Owen Law, 60, of Spelter, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of “Sex Tourism,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Law pleaded guilty to traveling to the Philippines to engage in sexual contact with a child.

During the plea hearing, an agent testified that Law made at least 10 trips to the Philippines from 2014 to 2019, according to Ihlenfeld.

During a May 2019 trip, authorities said Law was introduced to a 14-year-old girl with whom he engaged in sexual intercourse in a hotel room.

Law allegedly corresponded extensively with her via social media from his home in West Virginia. 

Ihlenfeld said he would send money in exchange for sexually explicit video and pictures.

Law faces up to 30 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Richardson
Man accused of beating, threatening Marion County woman
Founder of Go Mart dies
Sebastian Brugnoli
Clarksburg man accused of allowing 12-year-old drive vehicle
Carrie Underwood The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Carrie Underwood announces tour date in West Virginia
Crash on I-79 at mile marker 138
No injuries in Sunday morning accident on I-79

Latest News

Eric Bent
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in stabbing attack
Man sentenced to prison in death of infant son
Fireworks
Fourth of July celebration in Morgantown set to return
Jeffrey McCormick
Fairmont State names new Chief of Police