Spelter man pleads guilty to traveling overseas for underage sex

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man is facing up to 30 years in prison for allegedly traveling to the Philippines to have sex with a minor.

Douglas Owen Law, 60, of Spelter, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of “Sex Tourism,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Law pleaded guilty to traveling to the Philippines to engage in sexual contact with a child.

During the plea hearing, an agent testified that Law made at least 10 trips to the Philippines from 2014 to 2019, according to Ihlenfeld.

During a May 2019 trip, authorities said Law was introduced to a 14-year-old girl with whom he engaged in sexual intercourse in a hotel room.

Law allegedly corresponded extensively with her via social media from his home in West Virginia.

Ihlenfeld said he would send money in exchange for sexually explicit video and pictures.

Law faces up to 30 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

