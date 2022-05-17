Star City man, father drowns in Monongahela River, police say
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A father of six died Friday, May 13 by drowning in the Monongahela River, police say.
The Star City Chief of Police confirms to 5 News that Rusty Shane Adams of Star City drowned while swimming in the river.
A GoFundMe page is accepting donations for Adams’ family.
According to the page, Adams was a loving father and stepfather to six children, Breylynne, Chase, Bentley, Khloe, Ryvaiah, and Ezekiel.
