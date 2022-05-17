Star City man, father drowns in Monongahela River, police say

STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A father of six died Friday, May 13 by drowning in the Monongahela River, police say.

The Star City Chief of Police confirms to 5 News that Rusty Shane Adams of Star City drowned while swimming in the river.

A GoFundMe page is accepting donations for Adams’ family.

According to the page, Adams was a loving father and stepfather to six children, Breylynne, Chase, Bentley, Khloe, Ryvaiah, and Ezekiel.

