Three Ritchie County athletes sign to West Liberty
J.D. Henderson, Lillie Law and Zoe Butcher are off to play for the Hilltoppers
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s J.D. Henderson, Lillie Law and Zoe Butcher signed to play at West Liberty.
Henderson and Butcher will both be joining the Track & Field team for high jump, and will be tying their athletic careers with the Rebels at the state track meet.
Law will be suiting up with Hilltoppers’ softball after a successful stint on the diamond with Ritchie County.
