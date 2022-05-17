Advertisement

Tyler Consolidated forces second game for the Class A Region I, Section 2 Championship

Silver Knights take a 11-2 win over the Yellowjackets
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Williamstown may have played host to the Silver Knights, but it was Tyler Consolidated all the way on Monday night.

Ty Walton was the stand-out of the night, hitting a grand slam that took Tyler’s lead up to 11-2, the final for the evening.

The two teams square off again on Tuesday at Williamstown, both in the hunt of the section championship.

