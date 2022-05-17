Advertisement

Warming Up with Morgantown Tennis

A year in review with the Mohigans
By Casey Kay
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Casey Kay stopped by the Morgantown high school tennis practice last week to chat with the team before they left for states.

“Towards the beginning of the season we had a couple close matches, and we lost some we had a couple good teams from the sate come up and play us but we ended up winning regionals and we sent our whole team to states which were really proud of,” said Max Phillips-Hartley

Adien Aggarwal breaks down what he went through this season, “Individually, I started the season off with the news that I had tendonitis and I could use my left wrist so I’ve been working in physical therapy to try and get over that and it’s basically half of my game was gone so through physical therapy, had my game has been coming back slowly and obviously that’s a huge improvement because I can actually use my backhand, so it’s been nice to see that happen again and getting stronger again.”

Bennett Hall talked about one of the hidden difficulties in the sport, “Probably have to be the serve, some aspects of tennis you can skip right over, you know you can move around it like a lot of players like to not use their backhand as much cause your forehand, it’s a lot easier, its like one arm but the serve you have to do it every single match, it’s like half the game, and there’s a lot of moving parts so for instance, you have to like toss every player has a different pull back, you have to swing at just he right time and you know it can definitely be a very weak point, I know I’ve won many games off of just players not having a very strong serve, tis very difficult.”

The Mohigans have one senior on their team in Dake LaSala, who is just making sure everyone is having fun, ““It’s been really great to see the younger people on the tam as they get better, it’s been great to kind of just see when I was a freshman how the seniors on the team treated me and just be that for our team.”

