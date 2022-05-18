1 life-flighted after accident involving DOH truck

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been flown to the hospital following an accident involving a DOH dump truck in Preston County.

The accident was called in just before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of North Mountaineer Highway and George Washington Highway, according to the Preston County 911 Center.

Authorities said the accident involved a DOH dump truck.

One person was life-flighted to the hospital as a result of the crash, officials said.

The person’s condition and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

The Fellowsville and Newburg Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the accident.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.