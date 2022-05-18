2 people accused of having more than 100 pounds of drugs in semi

HURRICANE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were arrested in West Virginia after officers performed a traffic stop and found more than 100 pounds of drugs.

Officers were assisting a Public Service Commission Officer with a traffic stop on I-64 at the Teays Valley exit on a tractor trailer for failing to stop at the weigh station, according to Captain Maddy of the WVSP.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was “a Cuban National who did not speak English.”

After smelling the odor of marijuana emitting from the cab of the truck and a positive indication of drugs by a Hurricane Police Department K9, officers said a probable cause search was conducted.

In the cargo area of the truck, Captain Maddy says three large cardboard boxes were found which contained 88 vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana that weighed over 100 pounds.

Officers arrested Bryan Larios Ramos, 21, and Reynier Garcia Vazquez, 33. Both have been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, transporting drugs into the state and conspiracy.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

