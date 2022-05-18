Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Fairmont Senior’s Aubrey Harrison

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Aubrey Harrison has been a part of a stellar year for the Polar Bears, one that is about to culminate in a visit to the state championship game this weekend.

“It’s been great. We’ve had a lot of bonding experience, so we’ve all gotten really close,” Harrison said. “Passing back and forth to each other has been easy and we all know each other so it’s just been a lot of fun with this team.”

Harrison has been having a stellar season individually, too. She’s currently ranked sixth in the country in total points and broke Fairmont Senior’s season-best records in goals and points. Harrison points being able to reach these levels because of the help and encouragement from her team.

“They have always been there to help me. They are my biggest supporters. When I’m wide open, they’ll feed me the ball. They know when I can take it 1v1. They’ve just helped me throughout the entire season,” Harrison said. “It’s been a great accomplishment and I am so proud of myself. I never expected to get this far.”

As for what she’s learned about her personal game, Harrison likes when it moves quickly on the field.

“1v1s and quick playing,” Harrison said about where she excels. “When the ball slows down I’m not bad at it but I do better when it’s fast break and speed areas and working the ball through the midfield, passing up real quickly and don’t hold the ball for too long.”

Only her junior season, Harrison has high goals for herself, including playing after high school.

“Going as high as I can in the country and stuff like that. I want to play in college, so I’m trying to get my stats to look good for college coaches,” Harrison said. “I really just want to play at the next level so I’m going to do everything I can in high school to get better for college.”

Fairmont Senior faces Buckhannon-Upshur on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Davis & Elkins College for the state championship game, a matchup Harrison knows they’re ready for.

“It’s amazing because I love doing what I do,” Harrison said. “Overall it’s just exciting to do something that I love and having a team that enjoys doing it just as much as I do, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

